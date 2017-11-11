Celtics beat Hornets 90-87 for 11th straight victory

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Milwaukee snapped a four-game skid with a victory over San Antonio in Eric Bledsoe's debut with the Bucks.

Bledsoe started in his first game with Milwaukee three days after being acquired in a trade with Phoenix. Bledsoe made his first attempt, a runner from 13 feet, and he finished with 13 points and seven assists on 6-for-15 shooting.

Antetokounmpo elevated to the rim for a series of layups and dunks in shooting 12 or 24. San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting.

PISTONS 111, HAWKS 104

DETROIT (AP) — Andre Drummond had 16 points, 20 rebounds and a career-high seven assists, and Reggie Jackson made a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute to lift Detroit past Atlanta.

The Central Division-leading Pistons won for the seventh time in eight games. Detroit (9-3) is off to its best start since 2005-06, when the Pistons went 10-2 and ended up winning 64 games.

Dennis Schroder had 17 points and 11 assists for Atlanta. At 2-10, the Hawks have the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

MAGIC 128, SUNS 112

PHOENIX (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored 22 points and Nikola Vucevic added 19 to help Orlando beat Phoenix.

Terrence Ross and reserve Jonathon Simmons scored 17 points apiece and Evan Fournier had 14 for the Magic. They have won two straight to reach 8-4, their best start in five seasons.

Alex Len had 21 points and 13 rebounds, TJ Warren had 20 points and rookie forward Josh Jackson had a career-high 18 points for the Suns. They have lost five straight to drop to 4-9.

PACERS 105, BULLS 87

CHICAGO (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 25 points and Indiana beat Chicago to snap a four-game losing streak.

Bojan Bogdanovic made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Pacers, and Thaddeus Young finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Bobby Portis led Chicago with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

NETS 101, TRAIL BLAZERS 97

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — D'Angelo Russell had 21 points, DeMarre Carroll added 16 and Brooklyn snapped a four-game losing streak to Portland.

Allen Crabbe added 12 points for Brooklyn in his first trip back to Portland since he was traded to the Nets in the off-season.

Jusuf Nurkic led Portland with 21 points, and Damian Lillard added 19.

HEAT 84, JAZZ 74

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dion Waiters scored 21 points and Miami rallied to beat Utah.

Goran Dragic had 18 points for Miami, and Tyler Johnson finished with 11.

Rodney Hood had 19 points for Utah.

___

By The Associated Press