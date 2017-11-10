Brooks leads Houston to 81-53 win over McNeese

HOUSTON — Armoni Brooks missed just three shots from the floor and totalled 22 points to lead Houston to an 81-53 victory over McNeese to open the season Friday night.

Brooks drilled 5 of 8 from distance and was 8 of 11 from the floor. He also grabbed six rebounds. Wes VanBeck hit three treys for 14 points and Corey Davis Jr. added 12 points with five assists. Breaon Brady had eight points with 10 rebounds for Houston.

The Cougars took an early lead, but McNeese closed to 20-19 following a Jarren Greenwood jumper with 10:42 remaining in the first half. VanBeck hit a trey to start a 17-6 run and Houston took a 48-34 lead into the break. The Cougars won the second half, 33-19.

Jacob Ledoux came off the bench to led McNeese with 10 points and four steals. Kalob Ledoux and Greenwood had nine points apiece.