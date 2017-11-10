No. 20 Cal women beat Saint Mary's 87-80

BERKELEY, Calif. — Kristine Anigwe scored 17, Penina Davidson added 10 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 20 California beat Saint Mary's 87-80 in the season opener for both teams on Friday night.

The Bears took the lead for good at 74-73 on Mi'Cole Cayton's 3-pointer with 4:37 left in the game. That sparked a 9-2 run capped at 80-75 by Anigwe's jumper with 40 seconds left and California made 7 of 8 free throws to secure the win.

Cayton and Mikayla Cowling finished with 13 points each, Asha Thomas scored 12 and Alaysia Styles had 11 for Cal.

Stella Beck had 22 points and eight rebounds to lead Saint Mary's. Megan McKay added 17, Jasmine Forcadilla 12 and Sydney Raggio had 10 points and 10 rebounds.