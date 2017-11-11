Oklahoma State beats Pepperdine 78-47 in Boynton's debut

"Kind of surprised at us, more so of our lack of poise than our lack of discipline," said Pepperdine coach Marty Wilson. "I didn't expect that from our side. I'm more disappointed at what we didn't do and I thought we were nervous."

The game was part of the 2017 Progressive Legends Classic tournament, which runs over the next two weeks and culminates Thanksgiving week at Texas A&M.

BIG PICTURE

Pepperdine: The Waves remained competitive in the contest for most of the first half before Oklahoma State blew open a close game. It was good to see Amadi Udenyi, who missed most of last season with a torn Achilles tendon, back on the court. In 23 minutes, Udenyi scored two points and had two assists. Kameron Edwards, who missed all of last year with a fractured jaw, scored seven points, with four rebounds, in 24 minutes of action.

Oklahoma State: The Boynton era got off to a nice start, as the new-look Cowboys, who lost three of their four leading scorers off of last year's squad (and sat the fourth), showed flashes of the same up-tempo offence and pressuring defence that helped them go 20-13 and set a new school record with 85.7 points per contest.

The mysterious situation with Carroll is worrisome, though, depending on how long he is held out of the lineup and what the investigation ultimately uncovers.

TURNING POINT

After Berhow sank a 15-foot jump shot with 5:45 remaining in the first half, Pepperdine trailed just 22-18, but Oklahoma State responded with a 12-3 run to end the half, taking a 13-point lead into halftime. The Cowboys then came out of the break with a game-defining 17-4 run to build a 26-point advantage when Mitchell Solomon sank a 10-foot jumper with 12:41 to go.

TIP INS

Oklahoma State forced 17 turnovers while limiting Pepperdine to just six assists. The Cowboys had 18 assists of their own, turning the ball over just 10 times. . With the win, Oklahoma State has now won 23 straight season opening games and 42 consecutive home openers, as well as 10 non-conference home contests in a row. . Pepperdine is 6-21 in season-opening road games, and has lost eight straight such contests dating back to 1997-98.

UP NEXT

Pepperdine: The Waves return to California to take on Cal Lutheran on Tuesday, the first of four consecutive home games.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys play the second of three straight

By John Tranchina, The Associated Press