Adaway drive with 4 seconds rallies Miami (Ohio) to win

NEW YORK — Freshman Jalen Adaway scored 15 points with 14 rebounds and Miami finished on a 7-0 run to defeat Fordham 55-54 on Friday night, giving new coach Jack Owens his first win.

Nine Redhawks scored with Adaway the only one in double figures, making 6 of 11 from the field with a 3-pointer. Logan McLane added nine points and 11 boards.

Fordham had taken a 54-48 lead with 2:10 left in the game on a Joseph Chartouny layup off a Tre Evans steal. But the Rams missed their last three shots as Miami rallied.

Jake Wright cut the Fordham lead in half, hitting a 3 with 1:31 to go, McLane made it a one-point game with less than a minute left and Adaway scored the winner on a drive with four seconds left.