Sauter wins and Cindric moves on to final amid controversy

"I was there and he blocked, that's his fault," Cindric radioed.

Rhodes' crew chief saw it far differently and felt Cindric used a dirty move to collect his spot at Homestead. Eddie Troconis also warned that Cindric will have a rough race ahead of him in the championship.

The race was stopped and Cindric said during the pause it was a racing incident.

"I had a good run, Ben went to block, and I was there," Cindric said. "I can't get pushed around because that was my chance and he was better than we were all night. Nothing intentional there. I tried to get a run and held my ground."

Rhodes called it a "desperation" move by Cindric and said he was driving "over his head."

"There's definitely a time and place to go three-wide, that wasn't it," said Rhodes. "He put me in a bad place. I am not sure that was the right move on his part."

Crafton was also in the wreck and will race against Cindric next week for the title. He sided with Rhodes.

"I told Ben, the 19 (Cindric) better not finish Homestead," Crafton said in encouraging Rhodes to retaliate next week when Cindric has so much on the line.

Brad Keselowski owns the truck that Cindric is racing, and is shutting down the team after next week's race. He tweeted after watching a replay during the red flag that he didn't believe either driver was at fault.

"Tough deal. I'm not sure either driver could or should have done anything different," he wrote. "Sometimes things happen when you go fast for a living ..."

___

More AP Auto Racing: http://racing.ap.org

By Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press