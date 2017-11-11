Bishop, Stars shut out Islanders 5-0

The Stars seemed to benefit from some changes to their lines. With Seguin now centring the Stars' second group, Smith was moved up to the top line. Jamie Benn has moved to centre with Alexander Radulov on the right wing.

"It was a good feeling playing with that line, playing with two magicians," Smith said.

Jaroslav Halak had 24 saves for the Islanders, who have allowed a league-high seven short-handed goals.

"Some heart would be nice to see," Islanders coach Doug Weight told MSG Network after the game, "some work ethic, maybe following a game plan and maybe some consistency as far as getting pucks in."

NOTES: Klingberg, Benn and Seguin entered the game tied for the Stars' scoring lead with 15 points apiece. ... Radulov extended his points streak to seven games with his assist on Smith's goal. ... New York rookie Mathew Barzal had a six-game points streak end. ... The Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier was helped off the ice in the third period after a shot by Klingberg hit the defenceman's right ankle. "You hate to see it," Weight said. "It was the same exact spot twice. Hopefully he's OK." ... Dallas activated RW Brett Ritchie from injured reserve and placed Tyler Pitlick on IR. ... C Alan Quine returned from a conditioning assignment in the AHL to play his first game this season for the Islanders.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Complete a two-night, two-game trip on Saturday at St. Louis.

Stars: Begin a three-game trip on Monday at Carolina.

By The Associated Press