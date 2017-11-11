Vivians leads No. 7 Mississippi St over Virginia 68-53

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Victoria Vivians was back to her high-scoring ways on Friday night, pouring in 22 points to help No. 7 Mississippi State to a season-opening 68-53 win over Virginia.

But the most impressive part of her game might have been the shots she didn't take.

Vivians was an efficient 8 of 15 from the field, scoring her points within the flow of the offence. The 6-foot-1 senior has always been a gifted scorer, but her tendency to take heavily-guarded shots or extremely long 3-pointers has occasionally drawn the ire of coach Vic Schaeffer.

There was none of that on Friday. Vivians acknowledged it's still a work in progress.

"I was really concentrating on that," Vivians said. "We've been doing that in practice. We've got good chemistry so there's no point in taking bad shots. It's like coach always says 'Make a good shot a great shot.'"

Schaeffer was also complimentary of Vivians' all-around game, including her defence. She had seven rebounds, two assists, one block, one steal and was constantly a pain for Virginia's offence by slapping balls away.

"The only reason we won the game is because we defended," Schaeffer said. "When we made our run in the third quarter, (Vivians) was knocking balls away, getting into the passing lanes. We really got interested in our defence."

Roshunda Johnson scored 18 points — knocking down four 3-pointers — and freshman Chloe Bibby added 13.

It was an emotional night for Mississippi State, which raised its national finalist banner to the Humphrey Coliseum rafters during a pregame ceremony. The Bulldogs made the NCAA Tournament Final Four for the first time in school history last year and went on to upset No. 1 UConn in the semifinals before losing to South Carolina in the national championship game.

"It brought back some chills," Johnson said. "But we just had to get back out there."