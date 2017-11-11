Waiters scores 21, Heat rallies to beat Jazz 84-74

"It wasn't just one thing. There were a multitude of plays where we either missed a shot, made the wrong decision, should've passed when we shot, should've shot when we passed. At some point there's a mental component where we've got to settle in and continue to play with confidence."

Jazz centre Rudy Gobert went down late in the third quarter with a right knee contusion after a Heat defender fell into his legs. He returned to start the fourth quarter and finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Rookie Donovan Mitchell started in place of Rodney Hood as the Jazz searched for more offence. Hood responded with 19 points and Mitchell had 12.

"I feel like we played way better offensively than we did against the Sixers (on Tuesday)," Gobert said. "We just didn't hit shots. Had a few turnovers, at times.

"Waiters hit some pretty tough shots at the end. ... We've just got to keep believing."

TIP-INS

Heat: Miami shot just 15.8 per cent from the field in the second quarter.

Jazz: Joe Johnson will be evaluated in a couple days after missing the last five games with wrist tendon instability.

HELPING VETS

In Miami, the Heat celebrated their Veteran's Day tradition by helping repair and rebuild the homes of two former U.S. soldiers in need. The two homes that the Heat group — including Alonzo Mourning and Glen Rice — worked on Friday were both damaged by Hurricane Irma. The Heat provided things like roof repairs, appliances, painting and landscaping. In addition, Heat President Pat Riley and his wife Chris donated $25,000 to both soldiers.

THE SWITCH UP

Mitchell for Hood in the starting lineup was the first major change Snyder has made this season. The Jazz continue to search for the right rotations at the right moments as they learn to play without Gordon Hayward and George Hill. The losses of Dante Exum (shoulder) and Joe Johnson haven't helped the process.

"We are in the information gathering phase and we'll probably be there for a little while," Snyder said. "That's the reality."

By Kareem Copeland, The Associated Press