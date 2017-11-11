SDSU gets easy win in Dutcher's first game as head coach

SAN DIEGO — Brian Dutcher was pretty low-key after his first game — and win — as a head coach.

Maybe because it was such an easy win, 91-52 against outmanned San Diego Christian, an NAIA team that doesn't have its own gym.

Or maybe it was because he's simply seen a lot of basketball, mostly spent at Steve Fisher's side.

"My wife sent me a really nice text and told me how proud she was of me," said Dutcher, who became head coach after Fisher retired in April. "So I said, 'Wow, this must be a really big day. I'm the head coach!' That's when I kind of realized, it's probably a big deal for our family.

"If I was taking over at 29, I'd probably have a few more butterflies. But at 58 I've seen a lot of basketball. The beauty of this is coach Fisher gave me a lot of responsibility when I was here. So a lot of things I'm doing, I did for him. Other than the final say in timeouts, my job is a lot like it was before I was a head coach."

Malik Pope scored 20 points for SDSU, on everything from a skyhook to an alley-oop slam dunk.

For the last six seasons, Dutcher had the designation of associate head coach/head coach in waiting.

Fisher watched the season opener from the second row. Fisher's son, Mark, remains on the SDSU staff.

Dutcher jokingly apologized for the Aztecs not scoring 98 points, which they did in beating No. 10 Southern California in a closed scrimmage and in an exhibition victory against UC San Diego.

"I know I'm only 1-0 but I'm trying to get the closed-door scrimmage and exhibition game on my record," Dutcher joked. "At 58 years old I can use all the wins I can get. I've only got one so far. Hopefully there will be many more to come."