Radford takes down feisty Georgia Southwestern State 72-63

RADFORD, Va. — Carlik Jones scored 15 points and Ed Polite Jr. had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Radford past Division II-member Georgia Southwestern State 72-63 on Friday night.

The Hurricanes led Radford 32-30 at the break, but Randy Phillips' layup 40 seconds into the second tied it and Donald Hicks followed with a 3-pointer and Radford (1-0) never trailed again.

After Devin Watson hit a 3 to bring the Hurricanes to within 39-37, Devonnte Holland made a layup and Polite scored three times inside and the Highlanders went up 47-37. Hicks buried a 3 with 3:45 to go and Radford led 67-50.

Watson and John Mason lead Georgia Southwestern State with 14 points apiece and R.J. Sessions added 12 points.