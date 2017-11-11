Dukes has 23, Niagara edges St Bonaventure 77-75

OLEAN, N.Y. — Kahlil Dukes hit six 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, Matt Scott scored 18 and Niagara edged St. Bonaventure 77-75 to open the season on Friday night.

Dukes knocked down a 3-pointer and Scott made a layup after a turnover to put the Purple Eagles up 70-63 with 3:17 left to play. Niagara made just enough free throws to hold off the Bonnies before Chris Barton made a 1 of 2 from the stripe to up the lead to 75-72 and Scott again cashed in on a layup for a five-point lead with eight seconds to go. Matt Mobley hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for St. Bonaventure.

Dukes had 13 points and Scott 12 in the second half, when the Purple Eagles shot 57 per cent, including 5 of 10 behind the arc, but only made 12 of 22 from the foul line.

Mobley scored 29 points — including 22 in the second half — for the Bonnies and LaDarien Griffin had 10 points and 10 rebounds. St. Bonaventure, without standout senior point guard Jaylen Adams because of an ankle injury, trailed 34-25 at the half.