Purdue runs away to 31-point victory

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Dakota Mathias expected No. 20 Purdue to use its experience, size and talent to run away from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and the Boilermakers did, 105-74 on Friday night.

Including Friday night, Purdue (1-0) has won its last four season opener by 40, 41, 44 and 31 points.

"With our experience and our seniors, we know this offence pretty well," said Mathias, who was 5 of 8 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free throw line. "We got a little stagnant and were taking some rushed shots and forcing some things. We settled in after the first media timeout."

The Boilermakers, who have appeared in 39 consecutive AP Top 25 polls, shot 59.3 per cent in the first half (16 of 27) and used a 17-4 run to erase an early 10-5 deficit.