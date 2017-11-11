Seaborns' free throws lift Monmouth over Bucknell

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Micah Seaborn made a pair of free throws with 5.0 seconds left on Friday night and Monmouth survived a final shot attempt for a 79-78 season-opening win over Bucknell.

Seaborn finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who had a 13-point lead from early in the second half erased by the Bison.

Bucknell took the lead at 67-64 on Bruce Moore's 3-pointer with 5:45 left and the teams went back and forth from there with seven lead changes and seven ties before the conclusion.

Diago Quinn added 16 points and Deion Hammond scored 13 for Monmouth.