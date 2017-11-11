Harris scores 25, La Tech rocks Texas-Tyler 112-71

RUSTON, La. — Jalen Harris made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 25 points to help Louisiana Tech beat Texas-Tyler 112-71 on Friday night in a season opener.

LA Tech raced out to a 14-1 lead just four minutes into the game and scored the program's most points in a game since 2014. The second half started in a similar fashion as Harris opened with a 3-pointer. DaQuan Bracey had a stretch of seven straight points and Harris hit another 3.

It was the 19th time in program history scoring at least 112 points.

DaQuan Bracey had 15 points and seven assists, and lone senior Jacobi Boykins added 13 points. The Bulldogs shot 65 per cent from the field (40 of 62), including 48 per cent from 3-point range (13 of 27).