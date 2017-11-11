Freshmen lead Maryland Eastern Shore to 95-69 win

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — Freshmen Cameron Bacote and Sean Hoggs combined for 13 3-pointers and 51 points off the bench to lead Maryland Eastern Shore to a 95-69 win over Division III Valley Forge on Friday night.

Bacote made 6 of 12 behind the arc and 11 of 18 overall for 28 points to go with 11 assists. Hoggs was 7 of 8 behind the arc and 8 of 11 overall for 23 points.

Three starters, Tyler Jones, LeAndre Thomas and Ahman Frost, scored 10 points apiece for the Hawks, who shot 51 per cent (36 of 70) for the game. Maryland Eastern Shore finished with 22 assists on 36 baskets and only had six turnovers.

Alex Sanchez had 28 points for Valley Forge, making 14 of 19 from the line. London Bariq added 15 points.