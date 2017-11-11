Jiggetts' jumper sends S. Florida past FAU 60-59

TAMPA, Fla. — Tulio Da Silva scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Stephan Jiggetts' jumper with 12 seconds to go gave South Florida a 60-59 win over Florida Atlantic on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

After an Owls timeout, Gerdarius Troutman missed a 3-point attempt with two seconds left and Malik Martin secured the rebound for the win.

Jiggetts made a pair of free throws with 54 seconds left to bring South Florida within 59-58. He finished with 13 points, four rebounds and four assists. South Florida was 15 for 17 from the free throw line while the Owls went 14 of 21.

Da Silva made a pair of free throws with 3:51 before the break to give the Bulls a 31-19 lead. But FAU responded with 10-2 run and trimmed the deficit to four at halftime.