Barefield leads Utah past Prairie View A&M 83-62

After falling behind by 11 points early, the Panthers bothered the Utes with their quickness and tenacity to claw back within 34-31.

"In these early games, we hope to learn each time out — how to deal with the pressure and that exposure will pay off in Pac-12 play and we'll know how to handle it," Rawson said.

Barefield, who had 16 in the first half, scored on an acrobatic layup and a 3-pointer to put Utah up 39-31 at the intermission.

Utah played without projected starting centre Jayce Johnson, who has a sprained ankle.

BIG PICTURE

Prairie View: This is just the first of 13 away games to start the season and the Panthers will have to find ways to score with their perimeter-oriented team that isn't stocked with knockdown shooters. The offence sparkled when the Panthers forced turnovers and got out on the break but bogged down in the half-court when many forays to the basket came away empty.

Utah: After losing four of their top six scorers from last season, including rookie sensation Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Utes are a bit of an unknown quantity with a mix transfers and prior bit players. Barefield played nearly the entire game despite the lopsided score and looks to be Utah's primary outside threat while Collette scored a number of ways in the post.

TURNING POINT

The Utes broke open a tight game with a 24-0 run bridging the first and second half. Some of the baskets were 3-pointers after quick drives and passes to the perimeter and others were layups after defensive breakdowns. On the other end, the Utes kept the Panthers from scoring for more than eight minutes.

FIRST-GAME JITTERS

Both teams were sloppy with the ball, committing a combined 37 turnovers. In addition to their 18 giveaways, the Panthers made only 14 of their 27 free throw attempts. Utah had 19 miscues. "They sped us up," Krystkowiak said.

QUOTABLE

"You have to play hard on offence. People think that if you're playing hard, it's always on the defensive end. Sometimes you need to outwork the defensive unit that's on the court, which means meeting passes and being dialed in together," Krystkowiak said.

UP NEXT

Prairie View travels to Portland to face another Pac-12 foe — the Oregon Ducks.

Utah hosts Mississippi Valley State on Monday evening.

By Matthew Coles, The Associated Press