NC A&T tops Greensboro 104-80

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Femi Olujobi scored a career-high 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help North Carolina A&T beat Greensboro 104-80 on Friday night.

Denzel Keyes added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies, who were just 4 of 16 from distance. But NC A&T outrebounded Greensboro 50-36 and had 22 assists on 37 field goals. The Aggies also attempted 41 free throws, making 63 per cent of them.

NC A&T will play Clemson on Sunday in its 30th game against an ACC team.

Nine players didn't play on the Aggies' three-win team last season. Keyes, a record-breaking wide receiver, sat out last season. Keyes led the Aggies in rebounding during the 2015-16 season at 7.3 per game.