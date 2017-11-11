Season opener for St. Francis (Ill), N. Illinois postponed

DEKALB, Ill. — The season opener between Northern Illinois and St. Francis (Ill.) was postponed Friday because of condensation on the playing floor, Northern Illinois University said in an announcement.
The game will be rescheduled at a date to be determined later, according to the university.
By The Associated Press
