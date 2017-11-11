Cape Breton, Montreal to play in U Sports final

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Stuart Heath scored his second goal of the game in extra time to lead Cape Breton University past the host Thompson Rivers WolfPack 4-2 on Friday night and into the U Sports men's soccer championship game.

Cape Breton, which is making its first U Sports national championship appearance in men's soccer, will face the University of Montreal for the title on Sunday.

Cory Bent opened the scoring in the second minute and Charlie Waters had the other in the 102nd minute for the Capers.

Ryan Glanville and James Fraser had goals for the WolfPack.