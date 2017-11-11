Phillips, Ramsey lead Tennessee Tech past Midway, 94-56

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Curtis Phillips Jr. and Mason Ramsey combined to score 34 points and Tennessee Tech pulled steadily away from NAIA Midway, coasting to a 94-56 victory in the season opener Friday night.

The victory gives Tennessee Tech 39 wins in its last 41 home openers.

The game was close through the first seven minutes, but the Eagles pulled away to take a 48-32 halftime lead, then opened the second half with a 29-3 run.

Phillips finished with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting, grabbed six rebounds and dished three assists. Ramsey scored all 16 of his points in the first half, hitting seven of his first eight shots. Shaq Calhoun scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds off the bench, hitting 3 of 5 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.