Sorkin scores 23, leads Oregon to 70-54 win over Coppin St.

"It was our first game for a young team, but that's no excuse. We've got to come out way better than we did."

Tre' Thomas and Dejuan Clayton scored 13 points each in the debut of former Maryland star Juan Dixon as Coppin State's head coach. The Eagles pulled within 10 points with 2:45 to play but got no closer.

Pritchard said Altman's postgame assessment in the locker room was succinct.

"(Against) a team like that, we shouldn't be struggling inside defensively," Pritchard said. "That was his message."

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The rebuilding Ducks saw their school-record of 27 consecutive weeks in the Associated Press Top 25 end when they were unranked in the preseason poll. Oregon and South Carolina were the only 2017 Elite Eight teams not to be ranked.

Coppin State: Picked 12th in the 13-team Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason poll, the Eagles haven't won more than nine games since making the 2014 NCAA Tournament with a 12-20 record. Their schedule includes road games against five Power 5 Conference teams.

UP NEXT

Coppin State plays its second of eight road games to start the season at East Carolina on Sunday. The Eagles' only home game among their first 12 is against Navy on Dec. 6.

Oregon continues its soft four-game opening home stand against Prairie View A&M on Monday night. The Ducks' first challenge should come on Thanksgiving night against Connecticut in Portland at the PK Invitational, honouring Oregon benefactor Phil Knight's 80th birthday, with the winner likely facing No. 2 Michigan State.

TIP-INS

Oregon has five players in the NBA for the first time. Joining veterans Aaron Brooks (Minnesota) and Joseph Young (Indiana) are rookies Dillon Brooks (Memphis), Jordan Bell (Golden State) and Tyler Dorsey (Atlanta). . The Ducks are coming off their first back-to-back undefeated seasons at home. . Coppin State coach Juan Dixon went 3-25 last season as women's coach at the University of the District of Columbia in his only previous job as a head coach.

