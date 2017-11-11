Love's 3 TDs lead Stanford past No. 9 Washington 30-22

"We had not had fast starts on the road and we did that and then went stagnant for two quarters," coach Chris Petersen said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington: The Huskies used an up-tempo offence to drive 88 and 89 yards for touchdowns on their first two drives before getting stopped on a fourth-and-1 from the Stanford 19 on the third possession. Washington had only two first downs on the next five drives as the Cardinal adjusted and took control of the game. Gaskin, who ran for 120 yards, added his third TD with 4:22 left to tie Bishop Sankey's school record with 37 career touchdown runs.

"Now we're going to find out who rallies and who will roll over and die," quarterback Jake Browning said. "Personally I think we're going to rally."

Stanford: The Cardinal trusted Costello more this week and he delivered with a pair of 39-yard passes to JJ Arcega-Whiteside in the first half for the two longest offensive plays of the season against the Huskies. Those set up a 2-yard TD run by Love and one of Jet Toner's three field goals. Costello converted six third downs through the air on the night and threw for a career-high 211 yards after having 105 a week ago.

"I put that completely on myself," Shaw said. "I think we were a little too conservative. We have to mix it up and we mixed it up today."

PAC-12 RACE

Stanford and Washington State are in control of the Pac-12 North race. The Cougars can clinch a spot in the conference title game with wins at Utah and Washington in the final two games. The Cardinal will go with a win next week against California and one loss by the Cougars. The Huskies need to win their final two games and hope Stanford loses next week.

CATCHING POP WARNER

Shaw joined some illustrious company by winning his 71st game in seven seasons at Stanford. He tied Glenn "Pop" Warner's school record set for wins sent from 1924-32.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Huskies will drop out of the top 10 next week while the Cardinal should get back into the poll.

UP NEXT

Washington: Hosts Utah on Nov. 18.

Stanford: Hosts California on Nov. 18.

By Josh Dubow, The Associated Press