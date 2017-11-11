Vlhova beats Shiffrin to win World Cup slalom

LEVI, Finland — Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova wasted no time in confirming her status as Mikaela Shiffrin's main rival for slalom success in the Olympic season.

At the first World Cup race in the discipline, Vlhova trailed Shiffrin by 0.21 on Saturday after the opening leg but used a near-perfect second run to finish in 1 minute, 49.98 seconds and edge the overall World Cup champion by 0.10.

"I feel great and I am really happy that I beat Mikaela because she is really strong and fast," Vlhova said.

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was 1.35 behind in third with the rest of the field finishing more than two seconds behind. Frida Hansdotter of Sweden, the only skier other than Shiffrin to win the slalom World Cup title in the past five years, was third after the opening run but dropped to fourth.

Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac Etchemin, Que., lead the Canadian team with a 10th-place finish. Gagnon sat in eighth after charging the first run. As visibility and conditions diminished, Gagnon took on the second run finishing in tenth-place, 3.48 seconds back from the lead time.

Laurence St-Germain of St. Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., who finished the day in 17th. Erin Mielzynski of Collingwood, Ont., was 27th.

It was Vlhova's third career win. She also beat Shiffrin in March at the World Cup finals in Aspen, Colorado, after the American had wrapped up her first overall title. The Olympic gold medallist also won her third world slalom title last season.

Vlhova had been tipped as Shiffrin's closest competitor since Slovakian teammate Veronika Velez Zuzulova, who was runner-up to the American last season, suffered a severe knee injury in September.

"I have been training very hard because it is the Olympic season," Vlhova said. "But now the goal is (to compete) for the World Cup. End of January I start to think about the Olympic Games."

Shiffrin won the traditional first slalom of the season in Finnish Lapland twice, in 2013 and again last year.