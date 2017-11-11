US, Belarus level at 1-1 in Fed Cup final

Vandeweghe broke in the opening games of both sets at Chizhovka Arena, and didn't face a break point on her serve in the opener.

In the second set, Vandeweghe lost serve in the second and eighth games, but broke serve on three of four offerings to secure the match.

Vandeweghe holds a perfect record in Fed Cup action this year, winning five singles and one doubles match including her defeat of Sasnovich.

"I think there's different moments that excite you in tennis," Vandeweghe said. "For me, Fed Cup is probably one of the more exciting moments I could have in my career.

"I don't want to use the word 'ooze' confidence, but I can't think of a better word. I just take the energy that's around me and I really use it to my advantage."

The Americans won a record 17th Fed Cup title in 2000, with Billie Jean King as captain. Since then, they have played and lost in three finals — 2003, 2009 and 2010.

(This story has been corrected to show that the third set, not the second set, had six straight breaks of serve at the start.)

By Sandra Harwitt, The Associated Press