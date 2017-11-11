Aguero gives Argentina win over Russia at WCup final stadium

Cherchesov said playing against 2014 World Cup finalist Argentina was ideal preparation for Russia to learn how to pull off a shock against higher-rated opposition at the World Cup.

"Our opponents were stronger today but we need to learn how to play right and beat them," Cherchesov said.

With a sellout crowd, security was tight at Luzhniki. Many fans complained on social media that security kept them in the stadium for up to half an hour after the game and that police nearby forced fans down packed streets.

There were complaints it took up to 90 minutes to reach nearby subway stations on crowded roads lined with fences and police. That compares to 10 to 15 minutes normally.

The Soviet-era stadium, which hosted the 1980 Olympics and 2008 Champions League final, has been almost completely rebuilt for the World Cup. As well as the July 15 final, it will also host Russia in the opening game on June 14.

The grand 1950s facade stays, but the stands were torn out and rebuilt closer to the pitch in a football-first configuration that does away with the Olympic athletics track. The pitch is natural grass, not artificial as before.

The steeper stands, now over two main tiers, mean better visibility for fans even as capacity increased from the pre-refit 78,000 to 81,000 for the World Cup.

By James Ellingworth, The Associated Press