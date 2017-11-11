Scotland needs record score to edge Samoa at Murrayfield

EDINBURGH, Scotland — Scotland needed a record score against Samoa to edge the Pacific island side 44-38 at a packed Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Scots, the overwhelming favourite, squandered a 32-10 lead with half an hour to go with poor defence around the rucks.

"We weren't able to slow down their ball enough in the second half," Gregor Townsend said after his first home match as coach. "We did that well in the first half, when we got a few turnovers to play off, but in the second half they were getting momentum."

To the credit of Manu Samoa, in a week in which their oft-criticized administrators declared their union bankrupt, they never gave up. They didn't threaten to win their first test this year, but they made Scotland extremely uncomfortable.

Scotland split its six tries evenly in each half, but just when each second-half try seemed to herald safety, the Samoans replied within three minutes each time with a try of their own. The Samoans finished with five, their highest score against Scotland, and their highest score anywhere in more than four years.

"I felt like even though the result didn't go our way, it almost put us back on the map," Samoa captain Chris Vui said. "We're a really proud country and we're here to play rugby."

After hooker Stuart McInally's second try from a rolling maul made it 32-10, Scotland appeared supreme. It wasn't dominating possession or territory but using lineouts effectively, turning over ruck ball, and taking its chances in the 22. It had the confidence to debut three reserves, with starting prop Darryl Marfo.

But within three minutes, Scotland's close-in defence was shown up again as Samoa flanker Piula Fa'asalele crossed after several pick-and-goes.

When Tim Nanai-Williams, usually a fullback but playing flyhalf for the first time like a veteran, angled off ruck ball and sped in, Samoa cut the gap to eight with less than a quarter to go.

When Alex Dunbar crashed over between two Samoans, Samoa hit straight back through counterpart Kieron Fonotia, and was only six behind.