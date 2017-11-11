Ireland smash Springboks by record 38-3 in Dublin

"Our inconsistency for me is something I'd like to see improve in a big way," Coetzee said. "The Jekyll and Hyde element; at times we play well.

"I cannot see anything like this changing in a short space of time. It's difficult to explain (the defeat); there are no positives from our side to be honest."

South Africa was rocked in the second minute when tighthead prop Coenie Oosthuizen, coming back from a broken arm, was hit in a double tackle and left holding his left arm. The highly rated Wilco Louw replaced Oosthuizen, but the Boks scrum struggled. It conceded penalties, and constantly went backwards. A scrum penalty gave Sexton his first points, and the Springboks were penalized at scrum time twice more before the quarter hour, followed by a referee warning.

Sexton kicked over more penalties in the 15th and 20th minutes for 9-0.

Coetzee warned the Springboks to expect being bombed, and they conceded the first try from an up-and-under by scrumhalf Conor Murray. It fell between three South Africans outside their 22, and Ireland winger Andrew Conway pinched it and ran 25 metres unopposed to the right corner.

Despite Coetzee also talking about the importance of taking three-pointers, they turned down a kickable penalty on the half hour, and wasted a two-minute siege of the Irish try-line. They finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter with an Elton Jantjies penalty.

The Springboks upped their intensity and physicality, but creatively they had nothing.

In the 71st minute, Ireland substitute flanker Rhys Ruddock burrowed over and made victory certain.

The Irish bench was making more of an impact that the South Africans', and a lineout drive ended with Rob Herring scoring.

Sexton's replacement, Joey Carbury, put a clever kick down the left wing with the clock almost in the red, Darren Sweetnam did well to keep it in play, the ball was switched right, and Ireland had the numbers. Left winger Jacob Stockdale scored in his home debut, and sealed Ireland's fifth win over South Africa in their last seven tests in Dublin.

Ireland face Fiji next Saturday, and South Africa play France on a five-match winless run.

By Nathaniel Cope, The Associated Press