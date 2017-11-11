Guice, Chark lead LSU past Arkansas 33-10

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Danny Etling connected with Chark for a 68-yard touchdown. The pair also hooked up for a 45-yard score in the first half. Chark finished the game with 130 yards on four catches.

After throwing for only 137 yards in a loss to Alabama last week, Etling threw for 217 yards, completing 11 of 16 passes.

"I think it's a testament to how hard we worked this week after missing some opportunities last week," Chark said. "I feel like the receivers and the quarterback were on a better page today. We still have room for improvement, but the O-line did a good job of making things happen.

"You're going to make mistakes, but you can't let those things get you down. You have to be adamant about making plays the whole game and I'm blessed that I got another opportunity. Nobody wants to mess up, but when you do you want to be able to shake it off."

Down 26-10 midway through the fourth quarter, a quarterback sneak by Arkansas' Cole Kelley on fourth down inside the Razorback 30-yard line was unsuccessful.

Five plays later Guice capped off a 147-yard day with a 1-yard plunge.

The LSU defence was also impressive, holding Arkansas to 318 total yards of offence. The 10 points were the lowest output for the Razorbacks since a 41-9 loss to No. 2 Alabama on Oct. 14.

"We could have played a lot better, but the end of the day we didn't allow points which is what matters," LSU defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence said. "We got off the field when we needed to, we made third and fourth down stops. Overall, we can play a lot better and we know that. We're looking forward to playing better next week. Allowing only 10 points to an SEC team is pretty good."

The lone score of the first half for the Razorbacks came on its final possession of the second quarter when Devwah Whaley scored from a yard out.

David Williams was the leading rusher for Arkansas with 81 yards on 13 carries. Austin Allen completed 13 of 23 passes for 140 yards.

"Obviously had a tough day, second half I should say," Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said. "I give LSU all the credit. Obviously, we knew it was going to be a four-quarter game and we were able to survive in advance and take advantage of some things in the final stage there, but we just couldn't make a play when we needed to."

THE TAKEAWAY

LSU: For the second consecutive season, the Tigers bounced back from a loss against Alabama to defeat the Razorbacks. LSU snapped a two-game losing streak to Arkansas last season with a 38-10 defeat in Fayetteville. The Tigers also remain on pace to win 10 games for the first time since 2013.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks have their work cut out for them if they are to make it to their fourth consecutive bowl game. Arkansas must defeat No. 16 Miss. State on Nov. 18 and Missouri in the season finale on Nov. 24 to become bowl eligible.

UP NEXT

LSU hits the road to take on Tennessee

Arkansas returns home to host No. 16 Mississippi State

By David Folse Ii, The Associated Press