Army holds off Duke 21-16, finishes unbeaten at home

When Duke defensive tackle Mike Ramsay blocked a 20-yard field goal attempt by Blake Wilson to breathe new life into a late comeback with just over four minutes left, the Army defence swarmed all over Wilson. In a series of three straight plays, he was hit twice as he tried to pass and sacked by defensive back Elijah Riley, forcing a punt with just over two minutes left. Duke never got the ball back.

"I was convinced that we had a real shot to win the game right there with that field-goal block," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. "Two turnovers stopped us."

In the first half, Duke outgained Army and even held the ball a tad longer than the Black Knights.

After falling behind 3-0, Army drove 80 yards in 11 plays to gain a lead it never relinquished, with Andy Davidson rushing for 37 yards on four carries to help set up Darnell Woolfolk's 3-yard touchdown.

Army then forced the Blue Devils to punt, and Davidson used his expertise on special teams to block the kick. Bourdeau, a freshman defensive back, quickly scooped it up and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown and a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.

When Duke got the ball back, the Blue Devils committed another gaffe. Daniel Jones mishandled a snap on first down and Army safety Rhyan England recovered the fumble at the Army 36.

The triple option offers an element of mystery when it comes to Army, which did not attempt a pass in the win over Air Force and ranks last nationally in passing. Bradshaw stunned Duke with his only throw of the game, hitting a wide-open Kell Walker down the left side for 42 yards on a third-and-9 play. Two plays later, Bradshaw scored untouched over right tackle for what proved to be the decisive score.

"Being able to go win our eighth game and go undefeated at home this year, it's just very special to be a part of that," senior defensive end John Voit said. "Helping build that (winning) culture, it's been amazing, surreal. I don't think it's hit me yet."

THE TAKEAWAY

Duke: Coming off a bye week, Duke faced the first of two straight games against the triple option with Georgia Tech next on the schedule. The Blue Devils held Army to a season-low 226 yards rushing, well below its average of 365.4 yards, so that bodes well for next week.

"It felt good knowing that we could hold this team," Ramsay said. "They've kind of dominated a lot of other teams. Being able to shut them down, get that field goal blocked, was a big momentum change for the team."

Army: The Black Knights continued their impressive run, overcoming an Atlantic Coast Conference team that was desperate for a win. They can match the school record for victories in a season if they win their final two games.

UP NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils host Georgia Tech next Saturday afternoon.

Army: The Black Knights are at North Texas next Saturday night.

By John Kekis, The Associated Press