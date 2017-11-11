McSorley sets all-time Penn State TD mark in win vs. Rutgers

SLOWING SAQUON

Barkley, who looked like the Heisman favourite just three weeks ago, had little room to run behind an offensive line without its starting left tackle.

Ryan Bates, who was hurt Oct. 28 against Ohio State, missed his second game with an undisclosed injury. Barkley has been held to 63 rushing yards or fewer in each of the last three games.

"It's part of the game," Barkley said. "Obviously I'm aware of what teams are going to try and do and teams are going to try to take away our run game and take away our backs."

JUGGLING LINEBACKERS

Penn State was without starting outside linebacker Manny Bowen, who was suspended for a violation of team rules. Franklin didn't elaborate and didn't answer a reporter's question, walking out of the media room when asked whether Bowen would return.

Veteran walk-on Brandon Smith started in Bowen's spot and made 10 tackles.

INJURED KNIGHTS

Rutgers receiver Damon Mitchell left the game in the first half with an apparent left leg injury. He was hurt trying to cover a kick and was unable to put weight on his leg as he was helped off.

Receiver Janarion Grant also was seen receiving treatment on the bench for what appeared to be a lower body injury during the final few minutes of the game. He's battled injuries throughout his career and has missed three games this season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights let a rare chance to win back-to-back games slip away after a solid first half. They're built to pound the ball and Rescigno showed off some scrambling ability to give Rutgers its best shot.

Penn State: Three games ago, Penn State was sitting at No. 2 and had a clear path to the playoff with a bona fide Heisman Trophy front-runner in Barkley leading the offence. With two losses and one shaky start later, Penn State can't get Barkley going on the ground, and his Heisman chances are becoming slimmer.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Visits Indiana on Saturday.

Penn State: Hosts Nebraska on Saturday.

By Travis Johnson, The Associated Press