Croft, Minnesota run over Nebraska 54-21

"It started bad and went from there," Nebraska coach Mike Riley said. "The opening kickoff was really a setback for us. It didn't have to be a killer. I thought we responded really well, and then we responded again after that and then got stopped on fourth down, and we never really did stop them from there."

EARLY SWING

The game might have turned on a defensive play by Minnesota early in the second quarter.

The Huskers came back after Smith's kick return touchdown with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a touchdown run by Mikale Wilbon. After Croft finished a similar drive with a touchdown run, Nebraska was challenging again.

But Wilbon was stuffed on fourth-and-1 from the Minnesota 6-yard line by safety Duke McGee, and the Gophers pulled away from there.

CHANGE AT QUARTERBACK

Huskers sophomore quarterback Tanner Lee was 13-of-18 passing for 174 yards and a touchdown but was held out the second half. Riley said Lee was dealing with an "impact migraine" from a hit in the game.

Redshirt freshman Patrick O'Brien replaced him and was 12 of 18 for 137 yards passing.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nebraska: The Huskers have two games left — at No. 16 Penn State and at home against No. 25 Iowa — and need wins in both to become bowl eligible. Nebraska hasn't missed a bowl since Bill Callahan's final season as coach in 2007, when it went 5-7. The Huskers need a win to avoid their first four-win season since 1960. The ineptitude has made coach Mike Riley the target after Bill Moos replaced Shawn Eichorst as the athletic director in October.

Minnesota: Bowl eligibility is looking more likely in Fleck's first season. The Gophers' performance against Nebraska is the type that can give them hope going to Northwestern next week before finishing at home against No. 6 Wisconsin. There's an outside chance of Minnesota still earning a bowl bid with its five wins due to the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate in which the Gophers are tied for fourth. The APR standings are used if there aren't enough six-win teams to fill the bowl requirements.

UP NEXT

Nebraska travels to Penn State on Nov. 18.

Minnesota looks for its sixth win at Northwestern next week.

___

For more college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Brian Hall, The Associated Press