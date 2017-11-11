No. 11 Ohio State rebounds, routs No. 13 Michigan St 48-3

THE TAKEAWAY:

Michigan State: The Spartans suffer a huge letdown after beating Penn State last week and watch their hopes of winning the Big Ten East dissolve in the cold Ohio afternoon. They could never get any significant offensive traction against the stout Buckeyes defence, which was intent on redemption.

"We have to play better," Lewerke said. "We have to step up to the stage when it's there."

Ohio State: The Buckeyes shook off a mystifying loss that took them out of national championship contention by bullying a divisional rival. A spot in the Big Ten title game is theirs if they win out.

RBS LET LOOSE

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer faced questions this week about not using his pair of talented tailbacks enough. He put those concerns to rest on Saturday, with Weber and Dobbins combining for 286 rushing yards.

Meyer said "there was a mandate to make sure those guys touch the ball.

"I thought the running backs ran really, really hard," he said. "Even when they got hit, it was plus-2 (yards)."

Weber's 162 yards on nine carries was a career high. Dobbins' 128 put him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. He became the fourth freshman in program history to hit that mark. The third was Weber last year.

STARTING LBS HURT

Ohio State's defence dominated despite losing starting linebackers Jerome Baker and Dante Booker to midweek injuries. Meyer didn't disclose the nature of the injuries but said both are expected back next week against Illinois.

Malik Harrison and Tuf Borland started for them. Borland led the team with 11 tackles.

QUOTABLE:

"I look at Ohio State and they've lost two games and I had to listen to how poorly the media treated Urban Meyer this week, to be quite honest. And I listened to all the things he was hearing, which I'm sure I'll hear now." -- Dantonio.

UP NEXT:

Michigan State: Hosts Maryland next Saturday.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes warm up for the Michigan finale with a home game against Illinois next week.

By Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press