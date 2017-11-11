Kraemer throws for 3 TDs, Drake beats Campbell 45-10

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Grant Kraemer threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns to help Drake beat Campbell 45-10 on Saturday.

Kraemer, who was 17-of-20 passing with no interceptions, had his fourth game of 300-plus yards passing.

Steven Doran hauled in four passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns for Drake (6-4, 5-2 Pioneer). His longest was a 68-yard touchdown that gave the Bulldogs a 14-0 advantage with 4:20 left in the second quarter. He also hauled in another scoring toss, running 57 yards for that touchdown.

Drew Lauer rushed 10 times for 79 yards and a touchdown for Drake, which moved ahead of Campbell into third in the league standings.