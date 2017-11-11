S Carolina overcomes errors, beats crumbling Florida 28-20

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida: Florida has lost five in a row, their longest losing streak since finishing the 2013 season with seven straight losses amid the firing of Muschamp, now South Carolina's second-year coach ... Several Florida players found Muschamp after the game to shake his hand and hug him. Muschamp was fired at Florida in 2014 and is still being paid a buyout by the school.

South Carolina: Bentley, a sophomore, has 13 interceptions in his 17-game college career. Five of them have come in the past two games ... South Carolina's do-everything tight end Hayden Hurst caught five passes for 59 yards, ran once for 11 yards and forced a key fumble at the 1 as Florida defensive back CJ Henderson was a yard away from a touchdown on Bentley's first interception.

FLORIDA INJURIES

Florida has at least 25 of its 85 scholarship plays out either with injuries or suspensions.

Starting quarterback Malik Zaire may be added to the list. The graduate transfer from Notre Dame hurt his leg is the second quarter, left for a play, then crumpled to the ground as he tried to run. Shannon said he was medically cleared to go back in.

Zaire wanted to go back in the game at halftime and "just started crying" when he was held out, Shannon said.

Freshman Feleipe Franks, who started six of Florida's nine games this season, went 10 of 25 for 174 yards.

Shannon said he doesn't know the extent of Zaire's injury. But if he can't play, he may have wide receiver Dre Massey, who played quarterback in high school and has lined up in the wildcat in college, be Franks' backup.

THAT CRAZY PLAY

One play might have summed up the seasons at South Carolina and Florida.

Bentley threw an interception right into the arms of Henderson with the Gamecocks up 7-0 early in the first quarter. Henderson looked like he had a pick six, but Hurst caught him at the 1-yard-line and forced a fumble. Turner scooped the ball up in the end zone and ran it back to the South Carolina 24, giving the Gamecocks a first down.

"It was tough," Shannon said. "He was trying to make something happen."

UP NEXT

Florida: The Gators host UAB next Saturday.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks host FCS Wofford next Saturday.

By Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press