Anderson helps No. 14 UCF pull away from UConn for 49-24 win

ORLANDO, Fla. — Otis Anderson got a little down on himself after committing a costly turnover in the third quarter.

The freshman bounced back in a hurry.

Anderson had a spectacular 65-yard touchdown run in the final period, helping No. 14 Central Florida pull away from UConn for a 49-24 victory on Saturday.

"After I scored I kind of perked back up and brought back what I usually have," said Anderson, who finished with 84 yards and two TDs. "My game went from up to down to up so I felt like I had a great game."

UCF, the highest ranked non-Power 5 school, remained in prime position for a spot in a New Year's Six bowl. McKenzie Milton completed 24 of 36 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns for the Knights (9-0, 6-0 American Athletic Conference, CFP, No. 18), and Tre'Quan Smith finished with seven catches for 120 yards.

But UCF's potent offence struggled for much of the day, hurt by turnovers, penalties and poor execution. UCF failed to score in the third, just the second time this season the Knights went scoreless in a quarter.

"When you look up and you didn't have best day but you have 49 points those are good problems," UCF coach Scott Frost said. "We can play a lot better but I think the guys made enough plays."

David Pindell passed for 201 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score for UConn (3-7, 2-5), but the Huskies were unable to keep up with the high-scoring Knights. Pindell was inserted into the starting lineup in place of the injured Bryant Shirreffs.

Pindell's 9-yard touchdown run made it 28-17 early in the second half. But UCF responded with three straight touchdowns in the fourth.

"They're a good football team," UConn coach Randy Edsall said. "I thought we gave ourselves a chance at 28-17 when we got that fumble. I thought that took the air out of them."