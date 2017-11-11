Marshall's 2 long TDs lead GTech past No. 17 VTech 28-22

Marshall also had a pair of short touchdown runs.

On its final possession, Virginia Tech converted a pair of fourth-down plays and faced third-and-1 at the Georgia Tech 32 with plenty of time to deal the home team another tough loss.

But, on a day when he made a number of curious decisions, Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente called a pair of passes rather than running for the first down. Both were incomplete, including a deep pass down the middle for Cam Phillips that Kerr knocked away.

"We got the best matchup we could possibly get," Fuente said. "That was as good a look as we were going to get."

The Yellow Jackets rushed for 261 yards, led by KirVonte Benson with 86 yards on 22 carries. Nathan Cottrell had a 69-yard run, setting up Georgia Tech's first touchdown, a 3-yard run by Marshall. The quarterback also punched it over from the 1.

Georgia Tech appeared to be driving for a clinching touchdown late in the third quarter. But a chop-block penalty against centre Kenny Cooper knocked the Yellow Jackets back 15 yards, and Brenton King missed a 43-yard field goal attempt.

The Hokies took advantage — with a big helping hand from Georgia Tech.

On third-and-14, Josh Jackson threw a pass into heavy coverage. A.J. Gray and Lamont Simmons both had a shot at picking it off, but wound up tipping the ball to Eric Kumah for a 26-yard completion — eerily similar to a play that led to a 25-24 loss to Miami .

Jalen Holston's 8-yard touchdown run on the final play of the third quarter brought the Hokies within 21-16.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: Any hopes of landing a major bowl bid faded away with the Hokies' second straight loss. A 28-10 setback at Miami the previous week knocked them out of contention for the ACC title. "Mad, upset, disappointing," Kumah said. "We felt like we should have won."

Georgia Tech: By knocking off a ranked team, the Yellow Jackets gave their bowl prospects a huge boost. One more win will ensure post-season eligibility.

SECOND-GUESSING FUENTE

A couple of questionable decisions by Fuente cost the Hokies crucial points in the first half.

Trailing 7-3 in the second quarter, the Virginia Tech decided to go for it on fourth-and-2 at the 8, instead of taking a chip-shot field. Backup quarterback AJ Bush attempted to run right, spun back to the left and was thrown for a 3-yard loss.

Later in the period, after Sean Savoy scored on a 14-yard run to pull the Hokies within 14-9, Fuente passed on the extra point and strangely decided to go for a 2-point conversion. Again, Virginia Tech was stopped, leaving Georgia Tech with a 14-9 halftime lead.

"I didn't feel like we were going to have tons of opportunities to score," Fuente said.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: Returns home to face ACC rival Pitt on Saturday.

Georgia Tech: Hits the road for its final conference game against Duke.

