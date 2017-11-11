Fowler in 3-way tie for lead in Mexico

Charles Howell III already was 4 under through six holes of the third round when darkness halted play. Howell was at 8-under par.

Seventy-nine players made the cut at 1-under 141, but there will not be a 54-hole cut because the groups will stay the same over the final two rounds. Patrick Reed bogeyed three of his last four holes to miss the cut by one.

Fowler hasn't played since Oct. 1 at the Presidents Cup except for a few casual rounds. He is playing at Mayakoba for the first time under the tour's "strength of field" policy that requires players to go to a tournament they haven't been to in the last four years.

So far, he has no regrets, and not much rust.

"I'm very happy, coming from basically five weeks of very little golf played," Fowler said. "There were only two rounds last week when I was playing at home that were consecutive. All the other ones were spread out. It was never far off, so I was looking forward to getting down here. Hard not to enjoy yourself when you're at a place like this where you can go hang at the beach and really throw your feet up and relax."

Rodgers is trying not to press.

He won the Jack Nicklaus Award as the nation's top college golfer when he was at Stanford, and it has been frustrating to see friends from his high school class of 2011 already have PGA Tour titles — in the case of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, plenty of them.

Rodgers and Thomas once were roommates in south Florida when they turned pro.

"To be honest, at times it's been really hard because I feel like I have the game that everyone else has and I feel like I work as hard as everyone else does, but everyone has a different process and I have to be patient with that," Rodgers said. "But I've always felt that I have the game to win a lot out here and I'm looking forward to a good chance this weekend."

DIVOTS: Four of the five Mexican players in the field made the cut, let by Oscar Frausto was at 7 under and had yet to start his third round. ... Fowler's parents were supposed to join him on this working vacation until his father had surgery and his mother realized her passport had expired. ... Defending champion Pat Perez was nine shots out of the lead going into the third round.

By The Associated Press