Bragalone runs for 4 TDs, Lehigh tops Holy Cross 34-21

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Dominick Bragalone ran for 201 yards and a career-high four touchdowns on 30 carries, and Lehigh ran past Holy Cross 34-21 on Saturday.

It was the first time a Lehigh running back has rushed for four touchdowns in a game since 2005.

Bragalone's third rushing touchdown, of 33 yards, gave Lehigh a 24-7 lead late in the third quarter and Bragalone added a 45-yarder with 4:18 remaining for a 20-point lead.

Brad Mayes was 25-of-35 passing for 231 yards for Lehigh (4-6, 4-1 Patriot League). Troy Pelletier caught 11 passes for 100 yards, reaching the mark for the sixth time this season.