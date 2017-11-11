Rawlings leads Yale to 35-31 win, clinches Ivy League title

PRINCETON, N.J. — Kurt Rawlings threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns as Yale charged back and then held on for a 35-31 win over Princeton to clinch the Ivy League title on Saturday.

Princeton jumped out to a 24-7 lead late in the first half, but Rawlings rallied the Eli. He hit Jaeden Graham for a 58-yard score to close to 24-14 with 1:22 left before intermission.

Rawlings opened the second half by hitting Ross Drwal on a scoring toss from the 33 to trail 24-21. Rawlings then engineered a 13-play, 68-yard drive, capped by Zane Dudek's 1-yard scoring run to give Yale (8-1, 5-1) its first lead, 28-24 with 3:58 left in the third.

Princeton (5-4, 2-4) retook the lead when Chad Kanoff passed to Jesper Horsted from the 12 late in the third.