Wilder, Western Michigan beat NAIA Siena Heights 103-72

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thomas Wilder scored 16 points, Brandon Johnson added 14 points, and Western Michigan beat NAIA Siena Heights 103-72 on Saturday in a season opener for the Broncos.

Western Michigan returned four starters from a team that won its final eight regular season games to claim the ninth Mid-American Conference West title in program history. The Broncos were voted the favourite to claim the MAC Tournament with 22 of 30 first-place votes.

Adida Ikongshul had 12, Reggie Jones 11 and two others had 10 as 12 Bronco players scored. Western Michigan plays 2017 Final Four participant South Carolina on Monday.

The Broncos led 47-29 at halftime and extended it to 54-34 early in the second half.