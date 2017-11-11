Caylin Newton rallies Howard past Norfolk State, 28-24

WASHINGTON — Caylin Newton scored with five seconds left to cap a fourth-quarter rally to give Howard its fifth straight win, topping Norfolk State 28-24 on Saturday.

The victory, coupled with North Carolina Central's loss to Bethune-Cookman, leaves Howard alone in second-place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, a game back of North Carolina A&T.

Trailing 24-14 in the fourth quarter, Bryan Cook picked off a Norfolk State pass in the end zone to start the comeback and Newton engineered a 90-yard, nine-play drive that opened with a 59-yard run by Anthony Philyaw. Dezmond Wortham capped the drive with a 3-yard run to make it 24-21 with 8:06 remaining.

After forcing Norfolk State (3-7, 3-4 MEAC) to punt, Newton led Howard (7-3, 6-1) on a 12-play, 89-yard drive for the game-winning score.