Murray State holds off Tennessee Tech 31-21

MURRAY, Ky. — Jordon Gandy caught eight passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns and D.J. Penick rushed for 139 yards and two scores to lead Murray State to a 31-21 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Trailing 7-3, the Racers (3-7, 2-4 Ohio Valley Conference) used Shuler Bentley's 62-yard scoring strike to Gandy and a 48-yard TD run by Penick to take a 17-7 halftime lead.

Penick added an 11-yard TD run in the third quarter and Bentley and Gandy hooked up again for a 42-yard score to make it 31-14.

Tennessee Tech's Luke Ward added second-half TD passes to Andrew Goldsmith and Dontez Byrd, who finished with 12 catches for 91 yards. He broke his own school record with 976 receiving yards this season.