Mitchell, Lakes carry Mercer in 35-33 win over W. Carolina

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Tee Mitchell had 26 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown, Alex Lakes ran for 87 yards and two scores and Mercer held off Western Carolina 35-33 on Saturday.

Western Carolina drew to within 35-33 when Tyrie Adams completed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Terryon Robinson with 3:47 left in the game.

The Catamounts opted not to attempt an onside kick, and Mercer (5-5, 4-4 Southern Conference) picked up two first downs on the ensuing drive and proceeded to run out the clock.

Lakes scored on a 1-yard run for a 14-7 lead and from 24 yards outs for a 28-14 lead. But Adams threw to Austin Phillips from 8 yards out_the point after was no good_and Joshua Gibson made field goals from 31 and 38 yards and shaved the deficit to 28-26 with 8:54 remaining.