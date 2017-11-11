Hodges with 4 TDs, Samford rolls over E. Tennessee St. 42-7

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Devlin Hodges threw for four touchdowns and Samford rolled over East Tennessee State 42-7 on Saturday afternoon.

Hodges was 20-of-32 passing for 261 yards for the Bulldogs (7-3, 5-2 Southern Conference). Scoring throws went to Montrell Washington, Clarke Miller, Andrew Harris and Jai'Rus Creamer, who led with 85 yards receiving. Treyvon Paulk ran for a score.

Hodges threw touchdown passes to Washington and Miller in the first quarter and followed in the second with a 75-yard strike to Creamer on first down for a 21-7 Samford lead with 11:55 to play in the half. Harris caught a 10-yard Hodges toss for another score and Christian Stark had a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown to stretch it to 35-7 with 5:43 to go before the break.

Austin Herink threw for 139 yards and a score for the Buccaneers (4-6, 2-5) and was intercepted twice.