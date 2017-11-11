Jensen returns, leads Montana to 44-14 rout of N. Colorado

"We're having a blast playing football right now," Stitt said. "We love coaching them and they love playing, and we're playing at a very high level."

Evan Epperly, Josh Buss, Dareon Nash, Korey Alexander and Ryan McKinley all picked off passes for Montana. Tucker Schye forced one fumble and recovered another.

"That's how we've been the last couple games," Stitt said of his defence. "You just have a lot of confidence in those guys. Once we can kind of see what their game plan is, it's tough on an offence. Man, you've got a chance to win every week with a defence like that."

Northern Colorado also got a touchdown from cornerback Marshaun Cameron, who took an interception of Caleb Hill 21 yards for the score in the fourth quarter.

Anthony Davis rushed for 102 yards for the Bears.

Alijah Lee led Montana's running attack with 98 yards. Keenan Curran caught four passes for 85 yards.

The win keeps the Grizzlies on the Football Championship Subdivision playoff bubble ahead of next Saturday's showdown at in-state rival Montana State.

"Super Bowl Saturday," Stitt said of the 117th Brawl of the Wild, which MSU won last season. "We've been talking about it a long time. I'm very excited about getting to work tomorrow."

THE TAKEAWAY

Northern Colorado: Other than one quick score in the first half, the Bears showed little life while falling behind 44-7 and losing their sixth straight game. Starting quarterback Conor Regan threw three interceptions in the second quarter.

Montana: A ball-hawking Grizzlies' defence paved the way after Gresch Jensen hit Makena Simis for a touchdown to break at 7-7 tie. Montana allowed just six first downs while coming up with four turnovers in the first half. The Griz ended up with five picks, two fumble recoveries and blocked a punt.

UP NEXT

Northern Colorado: The Bears conclude their season at home against Cal Poly on Saturday.

Montana: The Grizzlies head to Montana State for the 117th Cat-Griz "Brawl of the Wild" on Saturday, a game with playoff ramifications.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Fritz Neighbor, The Associated Press