No. 21 Michigan dominates Maryland in 1st half in 35-10 win

Brand said that the big deficit didn't we faze him.

"You try not to think about the scoreboard too much because then you start to force things and make bad decisions," Brand said. "Obviously, I know the situation that we're in, but I try not to put too much thought into it."

Trailing 14-0, Maryland tried a fake punt from its own 30. After Jaquille Veii gained just 3 yards and turned the ball over to Michigan, the Wolverines immediately scored on the 33-yard pass from Peters to Gentry.

After a 29-yard pass to Taivon Jacobs was overturned by replay, Michigan blocked Wade Lees' punt. Two plays later, Peters hit McKeon for a 3-yard pass, and the Wolverines' lead was 28-0 with 8:21 to play in the first half.

In the second half, Maryland scored on a 20-yard field goal by Henry Darmstadter and a 10-yard pass from Brand to Jacobs.

THE TAKEAWAY:

Michigan: This lopsided victory should thrust Michigan into the Top 20 and provide added momentum for their final two games against Wisconsin and Ohio State. The Wolverines haven't had much luck against the top teams in the Big Ten, but they still have more than enough talent to beat the lesser teams in the conference.

Maryland: This loss means that the Terrapins would have to win their final two games — both against ranked teams, Michigan State and Penn State — to be guaranteed a bowl appearance and a chance at their first winning season since 2014.

WOLVERINES OUTGAINED: Despite Harbaugh's ebullience, Michigan was outgained by Maryland 340-305. "The execution was so good the whole game and then we made a few mistakes defensively and make a few mistakes offensively," Harbaugh said.

JOHNSON SETS MARK: Maryland RB Ty Johnson ran for 71 yards and became the 13th Terrapin to rush for more than 2,000 yards in his career.

QUOTABLE: "I heard it's pretty rowdy there," Peters on Michigan travelling to play No. 6 Wisconsin on Nov. 18.

UP NEXT

Michigan: The Wolverines hope to make a statement on road against the No. 6 Badgers, who are still unbeaten after beating Iowa 38-14.

Maryland: The Terrapins wrap up their road schedule at Michigan State, ranked 13th before Saturday's 48-3 loss to Ohio State.

By Rich Dubroff, The Associated Press