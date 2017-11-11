North Dakota State rolls to 49-14 win over S. Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — Ty Brooks ran for three touchdowns as North Dakota State rolled to a 49-14 win over South Dakota on Saturday.

Brooks had 152 yards on nine carries for the Bison (9-1, 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Easton Stick threw for 307 yards and a score and ran for another touchdown. North Dakota State amassed 647 total yards and held the Coyotes (7-3, 4-3) to 419 yards.

Bruce Anderson ran for a score late in the first quarter to give the Bison a 14-7 advantage and they led the rest of the way. Seth Anderson ran 28 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter and Brooks went 54 yards for another score and NDSU was up 28-14 at the break.

The victory puts the Bison back on track after losing their first game of the season last week, a 33-21 loss at South Dakota State.