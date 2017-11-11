Calvert passes Liberty past Presbyterian College, 47-28

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Stephen Calvert threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns as Liberty knocked off Presbyterian College, 47-28 in the Flames final Big South Conference home game Saturday.

Liberty announced earlier this year that it will leave the Football Championship Subdivision and become an FBS independent beginning in 2019.

The Flames (6-4, 2-2) have won three straight games. Presbyterian College (3-7, 0-4) now has lost four straight.

Calvert tied the Liberty single-season record for touchdown passes with 24 coming into the game. He now has 27 TD passes with one game, against Charleston Southern, remaining.